How to ensure your employees are legally allowed to work in Australia

As a business owner, you understand the value of running background checks on prospective employees. This used to be a time-consuming process for employers. But now, in the digital age, getting it done is incredibly easy.



It's also affordable. A number of companies offer a quick and efficient national criminal history record check NSW, along with every other Australian state and territory.

Neglecting to do proper background checks on new hires can lead to big trouble down the road. It is one of your essential responsibilities as an employer. Another essential responsibility is confirming that your employees are legally allowed to work in Australia. This is done through a right to work check.

What is a right to work check?

Right to work checks are used to verify that someone meets the criteria for legal employment in Australia. They can be conducted at the request of employees and employers alike. Many employers choose to run a right to work check alongside a standard police background check; that way everything is in the same place. You can also opt for a standalone right to work check.

Right to work checks are generally much cheaper than full scale background checks. There really is no excuse not to run them on potential employees.

What is a VEVO check?

VEVO Australia checks are closely related to right to work checks. VEVO stands for Visa Entitlement Verification Online. A VEVO check provides information regarding an individual's visa including visa type, expiry date, and any conditions or limitations surrounding their stay in Australia. For instance, a VEVO check will reveal the visa holder's "must not arrive after" date.

VEVO relies on an electronic government database of people who have migrated to Australia. The Department of Home Affairs notes that people who entered Australia prior to 1990 and have not left the country since that time may not be included in the database. To get a VEVO check, these individuals must first apply for an electronic visa record.

What happens if you employ someone illegally?

The Australian government's policies and regulations regarding the employment of migrants are strictly enforced by the Department of Home Affairs. If, as a business owner, you hire an employee who does not have a valid work visa, you're in violation of the law and are liable to face a heavy fine of up to $315,000 AUD. (Note: illegal workers are also subject to individual fines of up to $63,000 AUD.)

Repeated offences can result in the government opening civil proceedings against your business. In extreme cases, criminal proceedings can be undertaken, which could potentially result in imprisonment of up to two years.

Be aware that ignorance and negligence are not a valid defences when it comes to hiring illegal workers. To reiterate: all companies are legally obligated to make sure their employees have valid work visas. If you fail to meet this obligation, you open yourself up to fines.

With that said, the penalties are more severe if it can be proven that a business deliberately hired illegal workers, or if it did so on several occasions. Bear in mind that each illegal worker is considered a separate violation and fines are issued accordingly. For instance, if a business is found to have three illegal workers on its staff, it can face three separate fines.

Cases involving exploitation receive the harshest penalties.

Further considerations

Not all work visas are the same. Some work visas only allow the holder to do a certain type of work, or work for a certain period of time. Many are seasonal or temporary. It's incumbent upon you to confirm that your employees have the necessary type of visa for the work they are performing.

Also, it's not enough to only verify an employee's right to work at the time of hiring. You must continue to verify their right to work throughout their employment at your company. In other words, you have to keep abreast of visa conditions, limitations, expiry dates, and so on. Again, VEVO is designed to help you do this with a minimum of effort and expense on your part.