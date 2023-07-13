Essential risk management tools for businesses

From right to work checks to M&A due diligence services, there are numerous measures you can take to safeguard your business. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Running a business has always been fraught with risk. Business owners know this going in, which means they have judged that the potential rewards of operating a successful company easily outweigh the inherent risks.

Most people would agree with that evaluation, myself included. But as digital technology continues to evolve, the risks associated with opening and managing a business become more formidable and unpredictable.



Scams come in many different forms and levels of sophistication. It's crucial that you do everything in your power to prevent yourself and your business from falling prey to malicious actors.

Fortunately, advances in technology have also made it easier and more affordable to protect against fraud. From right to work checks to M&A due diligence services, there are numerous measures you can take to safeguard your business. We discuss six of them in this article.

Background check

The importance of a background check for employment is obvious. It is a reliable, straightforward means of ensuring that job candidates are not misrepresenting themselves.



The last thing you want to do is find out that, because you neglected to run a background check, you unwittingly hired someone with a criminal history. Or that your new hire lied about their educational background on their resume.

Such errors are costly in terms of time, energy, and resources. They're also easily preventable by making background checks mandatory for all shortlisted job applicants.

M&A due diligence

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) represent enormous opportunity for growth and profit-and also a fair degree of risk. M&A Due Diligence is designed to help you minimise that risk.

By doing your due diligence prior to a merger or acquisition, you can rest assured that the business with which you're dealing is exactly what it purports to be and that every aspect of the sale is understood and agreed upon by both parties.



M&A Due Diligence also helps you ensure that you are in full compliance with all relevant policies and regulations, not to mention the terms of the deal itself.

Make use of M&A Due Diligence to smooth the path to a successful merger or acquisition and avoid any nasty surprises after the sale has gone through.

Regulatory check

This kind of check may or may not be necessary depending on the nature of your business. The purpose of a regulatory check is to ensure that businesses are in line with government policies related to a particular industry.



For instance, investment banks and other financial institutions are subject to a wide variety of legislation, the purpose of which is to prevent or detect financial malfeasance.

Regulatory checks can expose things like embezzlement, tax evasion, insider trading, and other varieties of fraudulent behavior. Moreover, it helps prevent conflicts of interest by revealing an individual's financial history including any stock they currently own or have owned in the past.

Financial probity check

As the name indicates, a financial probity check investigates a person's financial background. It will tell you of any money-related misconduct, from misdemeanor petty theft to more serious offences like money laundering. While useful in general, financial probity checks are critically important for any business whose employees handle money as part of their job. Obvious examples include banking, bookkeeping, accounting, and sales.

Identity verification

This one speaks for itself. As much as we'd like to believe that job applicants are honest, upstanding people whose word we can trust, we know that's not a realistic point of view. And while the notion of applying for a job under a false identity may seem strange, it's not unheard of. Protect your business against this particular form of fraud by running identity verification checks against candidates you're considering hiring.

Right to work check

Hiring migrant workers is increasingly common in Australia and countries around the world. As the practice becomes more widespread, the laws and policies governing the employment of migrants grow more stringent.

In Australia, there is a strict set of criteria that must be met in order for a migrant to obtain a legal right to work. There must be a valid work visa, of course, but it's important to note that there are different types of work visas and each has its own conditions and limitations. If you hire an illegal worker-even if it's accidental-you can be hit with hefty fines.