Karuah trainer Sam Rees chases winning repeat at The Gardens

Karuah trainer Sam Rees hopes the stars can align again for him when he takes six runners to The Gardens on Friday.
Rees had a career-best haul of four winners at Muswellbrook on July 1, and two of those victors - Lady Blip and Call Me Smiley - race on Friday.
"I'd had only a few doubles before, so to get four was unreal," Rees said.
"We hit a bit of a purple patch with them. There are some young pups among them with a bit of ability and that day at Muswellbrook, they hit their straps. But tomorrow, the Gardens is always a pretty tough gig."
Lady Blip contests race five, a 515m 5th grade event, from box two.
"It's the first run over the 500 for her at The Gardens," he said.
"She's a young bitch with ability, but she hasn't been jumping out of the boxes that well. But when she hits the ground, she gets going. It's a good test for her."
Call Me Smiley also has box two, in the 11th, a 400m 5th grade race.
"He's a nice dog and always around the money," he said.
"He hasn't won a race there though. His wins have been on the grass, so I'm hopeful, and he'll be somewhere around the placings I reckon."
His other runners are Rab's Shout (race two), Ugg It (eight), Our Casey (10) and Hooked On Jack (12).
Rab's Shout has box five for his 272m maiden.
"It's a terrible draw but he's got some ability," he said.
"But he hasn't been that good out of the boxes, so box five is not ideal."
Ugg It has box eight for her 400m test.
"The draw is a worry for her, but she's been consistently around the money," he said.
"Our Casey's been good and been running placings all the time.
"She's only had the one win, which was over the 400 at The Gardens, but it wasn't a great time though. I just don't know about the draw in six. It's not ideal.
"Hooked On Jack is a bit of an enigma.
"If he's got his head right, nothing will catch him, but he can get himself a little worked up. His run the other day was outstanding but his three or four before that, he didn't do anything."
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.