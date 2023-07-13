Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Man turned up to Belmont Hospital with gunshot wound

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 13 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmont Hospital. Picture Google Maps
Belmont Hospital. Picture Google Maps

Police are investigating after a man turned up to a Hunter hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.