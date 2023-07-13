Police are investigating after a man turned up to a Hunter hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.
A 26-year-old man presented to Belmont Hospital about 6.15pm July 12 for treatment to a gunshot wound to his arm.
He was treated at the hospital before being transported to John Hunter hospital in a stable condition.
Lake Macquarie police are investigating the incident.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.