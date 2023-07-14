"We don't want to go into the last game under that sort of pressure," Beisty said. "The Maitland game is already a big game. It adds to it with a play-off spot up for grabs. Since I have been back, we haven't beaten Maitland. It would be nice to hand them a loss. The league is so close. There is only one or two wins difference between third and ninth. As a group we are confident that we have the talent to be up at the top the table, but haven't put it together yet. Saturday night would be a good time to start."