RYAN Beisty has ticked a lot of boxes since returning home from England to play for the Newcastle Falcons.
Beisty led the NBL1 East in rebounds last season with 12 a game.
The 201cm swingman regularly stuffed the stats sheet - averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals - to secure the forward position in the All-Star five.
Beisty's numbers are almost identical this season.
His efforts helped take the Falcons to third on the ladder, before bundled out in the first round of the play-offs.
However, one box remains empty.
In three games, Beisty is yet to beat arch rivals the Maitland Mustangs.
It's a statistic the 27-year-old hopes to correct at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
At stake is a place in the play-offs. The Falcons hold eighth spot with a 12-10 win-loss record and need to win at least one of the last two games to seal a place in the finals series. They host Bankstown (14-5) in the final round.
"We don't want to go into the last game under that sort of pressure," Beisty said. "The Maitland game is already a big game. It adds to it with a play-off spot up for grabs. Since I have been back, we haven't beaten Maitland. It would be nice to hand them a loss. The league is so close. There is only one or two wins difference between third and ninth. As a group we are confident that we have the talent to be up at the top the table, but haven't put it together yet. Saturday night would be a good time to start."
The Falcons went down 82-69 to the third-placed Mustangs (14-6) in Maitland on April 15.
The Mustangs' big three of Will Cranston (22 points) and big men James Hunter (15 points) and Matt Gray (18 points) did most of the damage.
"A lot of their game revolves around Cranston," Beisty said. He dictates how the game goes for them. He gets everyone else involved and can also score himself."
The Falcons went ice cold in the final quarter to lose 66-63 to Illawarra at home last Sunday. It has been an Achilles heel for the Falcons.
"When we are clicking and going, we can compete with anyone," Beisty said. "We have shown that by beating the higher teams in the league. Then we have those stretches. Our lulls are too long.
"It's about finding the right person to get that shot. Whether it is pumping the ball inside to Myles Cherry to get an easy one, we seem to go away from that.
"There are always going to be ups and downs in a game. We need to make those downs as short as possible, which we haven't done a good job at."
The Falcons women (18-2) have already secured a play-off berth, but can guarantee a top-two finish and two home finals with a win.
The Mustangs are one of only two teams to be beat the Falcons, winning 70-61.
"We weren't settled like we are now," coach Marty McLean said. "It was [import] Mykea Gray's first game and we had people out. They have improved since then also and added [US import] Maddison Washington. We will be up for it. We know if we get our defence together, we will always compete."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.