Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Tina Arena on why she refused to be "riddled by fear" during COVID and how she rediscovered her voice

By Josh Leeson
July 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tina Arena remains a powerful live performer. Picture by Adam McLean
Tina Arena remains a powerful live performer. Picture by Adam McLean

DURING the pandemic, there weren't many voices in the Australian music industry more strident than Tina Arena's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.