THE Hunter Wildfires are out to create history and can take a step towards achieve that goal against Sydney University at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The Wildfires sit at the top of the Shute Shield ladder on 49 points with four rounds remaining.
Eight points separate the Wildfires from Gordon in seventh place. The top six qualify for the play-offs.
Victory over the defending premiers, Sydney Uni, would give the Wildfires a stranglehold on a finals berth.
It would also take the Wildfires to 10 wins, eclipsing the club-best nine victories last season. That wasn't quite enough to earn a place in the eight-team final series.
The Wildfires, in their two stints in the Sydney competition, are yet to qualify for the post season.
Coleman is aiming higher.
"Our theme this year has been creating history and creating a pathway for the future," Coleman said. "We have spoken a lot about that and set goals in the pre-season. It's the 100th year of the Shute Shield. To win it this season would be pretty special. It is not being cocky, it's not being arrogant, but we are aiming for that. We have a siege mentality. It is us versus Sydney."
The Wildfires, on returning full-time to the Shute Shield in 2021, signed a three-year participation agreement.
"We have to earn the right to continue playing in the competition in 2025," Coleman said. "We want to create a pathway for the next generation.
"One or two of our players might pick up a Super Rugby contract in the next season or two. In the next five to six years, we want it to be a breeding ground. We have had lot of guys from Newcastle move and then play for the Wallabies. But they have never been able to do it from here."
The Wildfires have already achieved a number of club firsts in the past two seasons.
The best way to secure a first premiership is to finish top of the table.
Norths and Randwick are equal second on 48 points, a point behind the the Wildfires.
Hunter meet Sydney Uni and Gordon at home, before consecutive away game against Norths and West Harbour to complete the regular season.
"We want to win all four games," Coleman said. "We want the minor premiership because that is the only safe passage through the first week of the finals.
"If you finish second on the table and lose against the fifth placed team in week one, you could be out. The minor premiers are the only team guaranteed progression to week two.
"We are basically treating the next four games as semi-finals."
The Wildfires tackle a Sydney University side in eighth spot on 37 points and fighting for survival.
The visitors have been boosted in recent weeks with the return of their Super Rugby contingent.
However, they travel north without Lachie Swinton, Jake Gordon and Folau Fainga'a, who were part of the Australia A team which played Tonga in Nukualofa on Friday.
Melbourne Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens will make his run-on debut for the Wildfires in place of Nick Murray, who has a minor Achilles complaint.
Louwrens said the chance at winning a premiership was part of the attraction to joining the Wildfires.
"I would love to get a bit of silverware," said Louwrens, who has played the past two games of the bench. "In Australia, I have only won the NRC with Perth Spirit in 2015. At the Rebels this year, we didn't win too many wins."
In other changes from the Hunter side which lost 25-19 to Southern Districts last round, Alex Pohla has succumbed to a thumb injury. Tom Watson shifts to outside centre. Chris Watkins comes on to the wing.
Props Nick Dobson (calf) and Isi Fukofuka (back) are in doubt. Western Force prop Bo Abra is on standby and Phil Bradford has fully recovered from a calf problem and is a fresh reserve.
However, they are still without breakaways Donny Freeman and Hamish Moore.
Morgan Inness, who is normally a six or lock, will again start at openside.
"We have lost two top class number sevens in the Shute Shield in the past three weeks which has been a big hit," Coleman said.
"We have to be stronger and more clinical there. Uni would have watched our last two games. They will bring the heat at the breakdown. That is probably where it will be won and lost."
The Wildfires went down 29-26 to the Wildfires in round three.
"They will box kick and play for field position," Coleman said. "We have to beat them at their game first. We will try and win the kick battle and play field position. Then we will look to have a crack at the set piece."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
