CLAYTON Taylor only arrived at the Newcastle Jets last month.
More recently the 19-year-old winger has found himself in a sauna trying to acclimatise for an Australia Cup play-off in Darwin.
Monday's knockout clash with fellow A-League club Melbourne Victory marks a significant moment in his young career.
"I was with the Sydney FC academy previously and we only sent our first team [A-League]. I was in the squad [for FFA Cup] a few times but never travelled or got the opportunity to play," Taylor said after training at Maitland Sportsground on Thursday.
"I'm very keen, looking forward to travelling and hopefully getting an opportunity to prove myself. It's a pretty big competition, you always want to do well in and hopefully win it."
A Rouse Hill Rams junior and Sydney FC academy graduate, Taylor has joined the Jets on a two-year deal fresh from time playing NSW NPL.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity and I think it's a great opportunity for me," he said.
"A two-year deal hopefully gives me enough time to prove myself, perform and make an impact."
Newcastle's head coach changed from Arthur Papas to Rob Stanton since Taylor was first recruited but he feels like "both of them believe in me".
He described Stanton as a "mentor" when previously together at Sydney FC.
In terms of the Jets' young squad for 2023-24, Taylor says it's "pretty encouraging" following on from Central Coast's title run last season.
"It's a good environment having a lot of young boys and as you saw [in 2022-23] with Central Coast, they had a pretty young squad and performed really well so I'm very excited to see how our young squad does," He said.
Victory are yet to announce an Australia Cup team list but earlier this week revealed new signing Daniel Arzani and the departure of Josh Brillante (Western Sydney Wanderers).
The winner of Monday's fixture will host a round-of-32 tie against Brisbane Roar on August 14.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
