Letters

Letters to the Editor: Friday, July 14, 2023

July 14 2023 - 4:00am
Advisory body makes it clear whose voice is speaking to power
THE answer to Richard Ryan's question ("Freedoms rarely come easily", Letters, 12/7), is "yes", Dutton and Abbott would have recommended a "no" vote if the 1967 referendum was held now.

