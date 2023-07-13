Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien believes the best is yet come from Kalyn Ponga, declaring ahead of the skipper's 100th Knights game on Friday that he is yet to reach his ceiling.
Ponga will clock up the club milestone against Wests Tigers in front of an expected crowd of more than 20,000 at McDonald Jones Stadium, the same venue where he made his first Knights appearance in the 2018 season-opener.
Almost six years after arriving in Newcastle as a fresh-faced teen from his debut club North Queensland, Ponga will lead the Knights out after one of his career-best performances in Newcastle's 66-0 demolition of the Bulldogs last start.
After an up-and-down year, including being sidelined for five games due to concussion, Ponga has returned to some of his best form since returning to fullback in recent weeks from an ill-fated stint at five-eighth.
But O'Brien, speaking on Thursday ahead of the side's crucial clash, reckons his marquee man is nowhere near the type of player he could become.
"I don't believe he has reached his ceiling," O'Brien said.
"He's played some high-quality footy, especially of late.
"But I just think guys like him will continually strive for improvement in their game.
"Like I said, I don't think he is anywhere near his ceiling yet."
Asked what he felt Ponga could improve on, O'Brien - who has coached the former Queensland Origin representative since 2020 - pointed to the 25-year-old's maturity over the past year.
"Continue on the trajectory he is at the moment," the coach said.
"This hasn't been just since he moved back to fullback.
"He's another example, very similar to Bradman [Best], what he did over the summer.
"I think he had a week off [after last season] and come back in and trained. He is a healthy body, but the big thing for Kalyn is his determination.
"He is a very determined young man and that is half the battle. If you want to get better, that's the first part of it."
If Ponga can continue his form on Friday, the Knights should go a long way to beating the last-placed Tigers.
The Tim Sheens-coached Sydney side have lost their past five games, including a 36-12 loss to Cronulla last week, but O'Brien believes their losing streak only makes them a more dangerous opponent.
"I think they'll be desperate, it's a proud footy club," he said.
"They've been copping a fair bit of feedback.
"Api [Koroisau] back into the team, I think will give them some confidence.
"Certainly a dangerous team with the ball.
"I don't think their game against the Sharks, I don't think the scoreline captured how well the Tigers played that night.
"We're under no illusion that they'll come here ready to play."
The Knights, placed 14th and three points adrift the top eight, need to win the majority of their remaining eight games to be a chance of making the finals.
A loss to the Tigers, who they narrowly beat 14-12 in round two, could prove a significant blow to their play-off hopes given their next opponents are Melbourne (fourth) and Canberra (fifth).
NSW representatives Bradman Best and Jacob Saifiti are expected to back up from Origin and play for Newcastle but O'Brien said a decision wouldn't be made until Friday night.
Former Knights prop David Klemmer makes his first return to McDonald Jones Stadium after joining the Tigers over summer.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.