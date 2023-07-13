The sun shone and dolphins danced near the cliffs of Newcastle on Thursday as a historic torch was carried through the city.
A torch making a centenary of Legacy in Australia made its way from Merewether to Civic Park War Memorial, carried by 27 people.
It was first lit in Pozieres on April 23 before a visit to King Charles. Now, it is winding its way across the 44 Legacy clubs of Australia in the not-for-profits first global relay.
Legatee Bob Brown carried the torch near the Memorial Walk stairs, just north of Bar Beach, before travelling behind the other torch bearers on their way to Civic Park.
"It is wonderful," Mr Brown told the Newcastle Herald while he was walking. "It is beautiful weather. I have seen dolphins."
Mr Brown said he was very pleased to see torch bearers from "all demographics", including returned servicemen, beneficiaries and people with disabilities.
"This [event] as been really well done," he said. "So many people are involved."
Large crowds watched on as the cauldron was lit by final torch bearer Raymond Kelly around 1:30pm. Bagpipers played and community members reflected on the work of one of Australia's most established charities.
"It is wonderful so many people from the community are here," Mr Brown said.
He hoped those who had gathered for the occasion would consider donating to Legacy, who help 40,000 beneficiaries Australia-wide.
Mr Brown spent 35 years in the Australian army, during which he served in Afghanistan and as a brigadier. In his volunteer role as a legatee, he regularly visits about 12 widows and families.
"It is important for the community to know what Legacy does," he told the Herald earlier in the week.
"We want to remind people and celebrate all the wonderful work Legacy has done over the years," he said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
