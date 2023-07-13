The W App, which requests access to location data among other permissions on download, is targeted at teens as young as 13 and claims hundreds of students from the Hunter have already signed on, including 85 from Wickham Public School, 63 from Carrington Public School and 273 from St Francis Xavier's College among others, but the sign-on process makes no attempt to verify the identity of a user creating an account, allowing them to set their own name, age and username before requesting access to their mobile phone contacts and photos.