Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Scone trainer Rod Northam looks to home track edge with top pair

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 13 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bootscooter will be one of four runners from the Rod Northam stable at Scone on Friday. Picture Scone Race Club
Bootscooter will be one of four runners from the Rod Northam stable at Scone on Friday. Picture Scone Race Club

Scone trainer Rod Northam hopes a return to racing at home can help Bootscooter and Leggy Point get back in the winners' circle on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.