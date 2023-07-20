Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Sophia Berlyn re-ignites creativity and passion in Newcastle's music scene

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Sophia Berlyn arrived at the University of Newcastle fresh-faced from her hometown of Tamworth, music wasn't a top priority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.