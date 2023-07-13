City of Newcastle says the community will be consulted on a $10 million pool proposal if Bluefit is granted the lease for the city's inland aquatic centres.
The council this week released images of a $10 million pool proposal at Lambton, which BlueFit committed $5 million towards if it receives the lease contract for the five public pools.
BlueFit has been selected as the chosen tender, and a final decision on the lease will be made following a public notice period until July 31.
"These are concept designs only and will require a standard DA process prior to construction, which would include consultation with the local community," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
The lease agreement would run for seven years, with two potential seven-year extensions.
The Herald asked the council if the $5 million commitment was contingent on Bluefit being awarded the lease for the whole 21 years.
The council spokesperson said the lease extensions were subject to BlueFit delivering capital investment to the pools and its performance meeting prescribed service level indicators.
"Should CN enter into a lease with BlueFit, CN will continue to conduct regular and ongoing monitoring of the management contract and performance against agreed indicators, including an annual review and formal monthly meetings with the operator," the spokesperson said.
"Bluefit will also develop an annual operational plan for each swimming centre prior to each season commencing for review and approval by CN."
The indoor pool would require an additional $5 million funding commitment.
The spokesperson said the council "would welcome any additional funding commitments from state or federal MPs for this project".
"During the past four years, the NSW and federal governments have pledged at least $630 million to upgrade public pools in NSW," the council spokesperson said.
"No funding has been committed to upgrades of pools in the Newcastle LGA."
The council said the indoor pool proposal was unrelated to an application it made to subdivide Lambton Swim Centre and Lambton Park into separate lots, which was approved in March 2023.
Submissions on the pools lease can be made in writing to The City of Newcastle, Inland Pools Lease, PO Box 489, Newcastle, 2300 before July 31.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
