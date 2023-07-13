Sexual abuse survivors will now have access to healing groups in Newcastle under a free campaign.
Hunter-based charity What Were You Wearing (WWYW) will run survivor groups to help people connect, learn coping techniques and encourage emotional safety.
The groups will be monitored by counsellors and registered psychologists, but participants will be encouraged to help one another and form friendships.
WWYW founder Sarah Williams said the groups are the first of their kind in Newcastle and will focus specifically on sexual violence.
"We saw the importance of developing [a program] that was free and easy to access for all survivors, regardless of their situation," Ms Williams said.
"Victims of sexual assault often experience intense emotions after their experiences and may be triggered by certain topics and discussions.
"Having discussions with a professional facilitator can help create emotional safety ... and ensure everyone's boundaries and confidentiality is respected," Me Williams said.
WWYW said the program has been in the works for some time and will provide up-to-date information to attendees. Head of administration Ethan Fraser said it was an important next step for the charity team, made up mostly of survivors.
Mr Fraser said the groups will used evidence-based practice to help survivors heal, though did not reveal what each session will entail.
"We are really proud to have bought this together with the help of some amazing counsellors and psychologists that have agreed to work with us," he said.
It comes after sustained protests from the group and petitions to the NSW government for mandatory drink spike training.
The groups will run once a month for an hour at The Place Charlestown Community Centre. Survivors interested in attending can register via the WWYW Instagram.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
