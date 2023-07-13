GOMEROI woman Kyiesha Faulkner was inspired to strive for change by her nan, who grew up on a riverbank in a rural village.
Now, Ms Faulkner's nan has been able to stand by her side as she graduated from the University of Newcastle (UoN) with a Bachelor of Global Indigenous Studies.
Ms Faulkner isn't putting the pens down yet though, with another 18 months to go in her law degree.
"My nan is the reason I am so passionate," she said after her graduation ceremony on Thursday.
"She grew up on a riverbank in Curlewis, so I am driven to make sure my community has access to appropriate housing and education.
"She is really my reason for all of it, and my whole family."
Ms Faulkner said she was drawn to a combined law and Indigenous studies degree.
"Being Indigenous, I would love to change policies that repress my community," she said.
Ms Faulkner said she was lucky to have so many from her "biggest support network" - her family - with her at the graduation ceremony at Callaghan campus.
She was born and raised in Newcastle, where her nan and pop now live and are influential in the local Indigenous community.
She said her studies had so far inspired hope that things were progressing, and would continue to, for Indigenous Australians.
"Through my journey, I've met a lot of people that want to make changes," she said.
Ms Faulkner was instrumental in the creation of the Indigenous Business Handbook, a massive project putting together a comprehensive guide to make sure people launching new businesses were across their legal obligations and set up for success.
She encouraged young Indigenous students considering going to uni, or moving to a city like Newcastle, to take the leap, and said it isn't the scary place it can sometimes feel like in high school.
"It gets hard at times for sure, but the outcome is totally worth it," she said.
Ms Faulkner was one of more than 1400 students that are graduating from UoN this week.
