Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University of Newcastle graduation: Gomeroi woman, law student Kyiesha Faulkner inspired by nan

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 13 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyiesha Faulkner, with her grandmother Gwenda Wright, at her University of Newcastle graduation on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Kyiesha Faulkner, with her grandmother Gwenda Wright, at her University of Newcastle graduation on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

GOMEROI woman Kyiesha Faulkner was inspired to strive for change by her nan, who grew up on a riverbank in a rural village.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.