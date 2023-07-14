CALLUM Timmins says Jets coach Rob Stanton has already introduced a "winning mentality" while Mark Natta feels ready to "step up" in Newcastle's backline.
Both players return this A-League season after first arriving in the Hunter for 2022-23.
They now travel to Darwin for an Australia Cup play-off between the Jets and Melbourne Victory on Monday.
Perth-bred Timmins, 23 and a former Glory midfielder, reckons Stanton has delivered a very clear message since arriving as Arthur Papas' replacement late last month.
"One thing the gaffa [Stanton] has brought in, a very winning mentality," Timmins said after a training session at Maitland Sportsground earlier this week.
"We don't just want to compete, we want to win. Involve that in everything, even training sessions. He wants winners.
"Whatever we're involved in this year we want to win, we want to aim as high as we can."
Natta, a former Wanderers defender aged 20, was named Newcastle's rising star in May and approaching his fourth A-League chapter could end up filling the void left by former Socceroo Matt Jurman.
"I think this season, for me personally, I'm ready to step up into more of a senior, dominant role in the backline," Natta said.
"I'm still young obviously, but I've played a few years so that's the next thing I need to elevate in my game."
Natta, recently part of Olyroos training camps, also continues to "dream" about potentially representing Australia at the Paris Games in 12 months time.
"It's [Olympics] something you dream of as a kid and a player," he said.
"But for now it's a long way away and my focus is solely on the Jets. Performing well in this cup match first and foremostly, and then the season."
Timmins made 13 appearances for the Jets last season, mainly off the bench, following 44 games with Glory between 2017 and 2022.
Changes to the Newcastle squad include the departure of long-time member Angus Thurgate, a regular in the middle of the park.
"To be honest you've just got to be very consistent. I think the main problem with me, especially last season, I needed to stay on the pitch," Timmins said.
"If I do that and my football is going well, the rest will take care of itself. The main thing is just keep working hard."
Timmins, a Birmingham City academy graduate and A-League All Stars representative, now feels "settled" on the east coast of Australia after relocating last year.
"I went home to Perth in the off season for a while and I couldn't wait to get back to Newcastle and get back into training. I really missed it. I'm fresh and buzzing," Timmins said.
According to Natta, the Jets "won't underestimate" upcoming opponents Victory with a round-of-32 spot on offer.
"Victory are a strong squad and I think they under-performed last season, everyone knows that. We know they are dangerous and won't underestimate them, that's for sure," he said.
The winner of the knockout tie hosts Brisbane Roar on August 14.
Meanwhile, dates for A-League season openers were released on Friday with the men's competition starting on October 20-22 after an expanded women's draw begins on October 13-15.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
