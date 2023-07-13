The launch of emergency beacons at Port Stephens beaches are hoped to keep locals and holiday makers safer this year.
Two emergency response beacons (ERBs) were launched at Fingal Beach and Fingal Spit on Thursday, designed to help swimmers get help in unpatrolled waters.
Installations come after above-average drownings state-wide this year, including an incident at Newcastle Beach in May. A man in his 70s died just one month early at Fingal Spit.
The NSW government-funded ERBs will connect users directly with the Surf Life Saving State Operations Centre, who will alert the closest lifeguards or emergency services.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said she expects the beacons will expand the reach of lifeguards, particularly in busier summer months.
"[We are] making every effort to protect swimmers at unpatrolled locations so we can make sure only great memories are made when visiting our beaches," Ms Washington said.
The beacons are solar-powered and connect to a 4G network, with cameras that are remotely monitored by the operations centre.
"The ERBs give visitors at unpatrolled beaches a link to lifesaving services during emergencies, where every second can mean the difference between life and death," Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steve Pearce said.
There are 32 ERBs in high-risk or blackspot locations.
"This beacon will give residents and visitors some extra peace of mind that help is available if they get into trouble," Mr Pearce said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
