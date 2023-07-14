Hunter's leading causes of death revealed

Newcastle Herald
Leading causes of death in Hunter New England and Central Coast health network listed in AIHW report on 'Deaths in Australia'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 15 2023 - 9:00am
The leading causes of death in the Hunter New England and Central Coast health network are coronary heart disease and dementia, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare [AIHW] data shows.

