Newcastle UGL workers are striking for the third time in two weeks as part of a pay dispute that has been ongoing for months.
More than 120 workers, including electrical and mechanical trades, will stop work for 24 hours on July 14 at the Broadmeadow site of train builder UGL Newcastle operations.
It comes after another 60 workers stopped work early on July 13, and 200 members of the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union and the Electrical Trades Union at Georgetown put their tools down on July 5.
"Union members are determined to continue with industrial action at the Broadmeadow and Hamilton North plants until they get a fair deal," ETU NSW/ACT branch secretary Allen Hicks said.
The union says members are being paid $7 less an hour than their peers at competing companies, and are asking for an 18 per cent pay rise over three years.
Mr Hicks says the current EBA expired in April and members have been negotiating with the company for eight months.
"The ball is in UGL's court to improve its inadequate offer that fails to keep pace with remuneration offered by its competitors," Mr Hicks said.
"Our members just want to take home pay commensurate with their industry peers, and that lets them provide for their families and pay the bills as the cost of living bites.
"UGL has said it is struggling to attract and retain workers because of low pay. A no-brainer way to keep workers on is to pay them properly.
"We've come to the table and compromised. It's time for UGL to do the same and scrap its wholly inadequate pay offer that shortchanges workers."
