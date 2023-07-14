Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Edgeworth back boss Peter McGuinness amid dogfight for NPL finals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edgeworth's Jacob Pepper, right, in action against Cooks Hill's Carter Smith last week. Pepper will miss the clash with Maitland on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Edgeworth's Jacob Pepper, right, in action against Cooks Hill's Carter Smith last week. Pepper will miss the clash with Maitland on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

Edgeworth have committed to coach Peter McGuinness for two more seasons on the eve of their crunch NPL men's match against a red-hot Maitland side on Saturday at Cooks Square Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.