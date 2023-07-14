Edgeworth back boss Peter McGuinness amid dogfight for NPL finals

Edgeworth have committed to coach Peter McGuinness for two more seasons on the eve of their crunch NPL men's match against a red-hot Maitland side on Saturday at Cooks Square Park.
The club re-signed McGuinness, who is in his second season in charge, as the Eagles sit sixth on 31 points, just a point outside the top five, on a stacked top half of the ladder with four rounds remaining.
All round 19 games are on Saturday as the battle for trophies intensifies. Also at 2.30pm, leaders Charlestown (38 points) host Olympic (27), Lake Macquarie (4) welcome fourth-placed Broadmeadow (33) and fifth-placed Weston (32) are at home against Adamstown (14). At 3pm, Cooks Hill (22) host New Lambton (9). Third-placed Lambton Jaffas (34) are away to Valentine (22) from 5pm.
While Maitland have been on a remarkable run of nine consecutive wins to move to second place on 36 points and revive their premiership defence, Edgeworth's campaign in the league has stagnated.
The Eagles' only wins in the past eight rounds have been against bottom sides Lakes and New Lambton as a torrid Australia Cup run, which featured three extra-time victories against tough NPL opponents to make the round of 32, has taken its toll. The latest blow was a 2-1 loss to Cooks Hill after leading early in the second half.
McGuinness believed teams would have to break 40 points to make the finals, meaning his side needed to take close to maximum points from games against Maitland, Valentine, Adamstown and Charlestown to go one place better than last season and qualify. They also have the State Cup final against Magic on July 29 and the Australia Cup clash at home against Western United on August 9 to squeeze in.
Making the task more difficult, the Eagles will be without Jacob Pepper (groin) and Jordy Lennon (hamstring) against the Magpies.
"We'll just go there and give it everything we've got and try to cause an upset," McGuinness said.
"It's going to be a busy period coming up, which is why it was important to win that one [last week], to keep us in the hunt. But we're by no means out of it. There's a lot of football to be played. We've just got to start picking up more points again."
In round 17 of the NPL women's, Mid Coast host Olympic (4pm), while Adamstown play Magic (7pm) at LMRFF on Saturday. On Sunday at 4pm, Azzurri welcome Warners Bay and New Lambton are away to Maitland.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
