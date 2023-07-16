BHP, Australia's largest company, is mindful of the need to maintain a social licence to operate. Slowly, but surely, it is shedding its coal interests. BHP's giant Mt Arthur open-cut operations are on a pathway to permanent closure by 2030. They won't be sold to a new operator. And in the world of ESG principles and the need for a social licence to operate, BHP's public image needs careful attention. BHP's current national media campaign is called "The future is clear". TV ads show a company keenly aware of the threat of climate change. The ads show BHP's shift to transition metals, the materials needed to build the energy generators and appliances needed in low-carbon economies.