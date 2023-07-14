How both sides of politics inched us towards the miseries of robodebt

HAVING previously declared that Indigenous people "don't need" a Voice to Parliament ("Historical accounts not so rosy", Letters, 24/5), Peter Devey now authorises himself to determine the locations on their country that should continue to be of cultural and historical significance to them ("The modern Nobbys head no Whibayganba", Letters, 13/7). It looks to me like a neat summation of colonialist thinking - Indigenous people no longer need or deserve autonomy because there are now others better qualified to make decisions for them, such as Mr Devey. And so it is that we hear him announce that Nobbys / Whibayganba should no longer be of Indigenous cultural and historical significance.