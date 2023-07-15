VERBAL and physical abuse and threats of violence were uncovered during a five-week audit of 40 Hunter-based diability support providers.
More than 20 infringement notices were issued following the crackdown.
SafeWork NSW inspectors uncovered "concerning issues" in some workplaces, including poor risk management for workers with high loads in rural areas.
The inspections were targeting disability support service providers across Newcastle and the Hunter to ensure they had systems in place to identify and act on hazards like role clarity, bullying, excessive work demands, and exposure to trauma.
Jim Kelly, director of health and safe design at SafeWork NSW, confirmed 22 notices were issued in the five weeks.
About half of those were improvement notices, and notices requesting information to determine compliance.
"We observed that businesses were committed to supporting their workforce but were lacking in compliant systems to manage the risk," Mr Kelly said.
"SafeWork NSW continues investigations with some businesses in the area."
The results come after audits of 40 NDIS workplaces in the Newcastle and surrounding area wrapped up last week.
SafeWork NSW will revisit businesses where "concerns were identified", and will also conduct inspections at a random selection of others in six months time, to ensure sustained improvement.
The watchdog also plans on carrying out similar targeted inspection programs in other industries in the area.
Mr Kelly said the Hunter was a focus because it was a "pilot site" almost a decade ago for the National Disability Insurance Agency, meaning NDIS providers were well-established and should have solid support systems in place.
He said the visits had highlighted the need for businesses to comply with new rules about managing "psycho-social" hazards in workplaces.
"These audits support workers in reporting their experience with psycho-social hazards to their employers," Mr Kelly said.
NSW work, health and safety minister Sophie Cotsis was in Newcastle in June to meet with SafeWork NSW inspectors conducting audits in the Hunter.
Ms Cotsis said at the time the audits would reveal how better to assist disability support workers, and ensure providers are doing the right thing.
