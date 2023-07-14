Maitland approach crux battles in race towards HCPHL finals

Maitland captain-coach Simon Orchard admits "we'd be in strife" if unable to collect any points from three upcoming Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League fixtures.
The two-time Olympian, who remains sidelined with a broken hand, hopes the Rams can step up in crux battles with Souths and Gosford over the next fortnight.
It comes as the race towards the 2023 finals series intensifies, only four points separating second to fifth on the men's ladder.
Maitland host Souths on Sunday (12pm), locked together either side of the top four with 12 competition points.
The Rams then have back-to-back encounters against second-ranked Gosford (16), Wednesday night's catch-up game at home followed by round 16 on the Central Coast on July 30.
"If we lose out next three we'd be in strife," Orchard told the Newcastle Herald.
"We just haven't really had any continuity, but we're still in there fighting."
Isaac Farmilo returns for the Rams. Souths are without Ben Chew (hamstring).
Also on Sunday, Norths meet Wests (3pm) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre while Tigers visit Gosford (12pm).
In the women's draw on Saturday and Norah Head host Tigers (2:15pm), Oxfords and Regals tackle Souths (3pm) and University (1:45pm) respectively.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
