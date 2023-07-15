Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Wyong focuses on top three despite disjointed Newcastle RL run

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wyong's Isaac Blackhall. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wyong's Isaac Blackhall. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams feels confident the Roos can overcome a disjointed run to the Newcastle Rugby League finals as Isaac Blackhall eyes a return following mid-season surgery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.