Wyong focuses on top three despite disjointed Newcastle RL run

WYONG captain-coach Mitch Williams feels confident the Roos can overcome a disjointed run to the Newcastle Rugby League finals as Isaac Blackhall eyes a return following mid-season surgery.
Williams says having two of the next four matches off can go either way, Wyong simply need to take full advantage in pursuit of a top-three spot.
Newcastle RL break this weekend, a competition-wide pause designated for any catch-up games, while the Roos also have a last-round bye.
In between the Central Coast club visits Cessnock (July 22) and hosts Wests (July 29).
"The bye is whatever you want it to be. If you win you say you freshened up and if you lose you say you lost momentum," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"We know we're going to play finals footy, it's just a matter of where we finish and we only need to win Cessnock or Wests to ensure top three.
"So we feel like we're in a good position and somewhere most teams didn't really think we'd be at this stage of the season.
"I'm really proud of the effort put in by the boys."
Wyong centre Blackhall had three metal plates inserted to his face last month - repairing jaw, cheekbone and eye socket following a head clash at Maitland Sportsground.
"It was a brutal injury and he's seen the surgeon a couple of times since." Williams said.
"It's all going well. He's dealing with the pain and he's face is still a bit swollen, but he was back at training this week and he's hopeful of still playing again this season.
"He'd been one of our best players and it would be huge to get him back, but we'll just have to wait and see."
Wyong sit alongside Souths on 24 competition points but rank lower in third based on for-and-against records - 166 to 133.
The Roos have posted four straight wins following a 16-0 loss to leaders Maitland on June 10, accounting for Lakes (30-18), Macquarie (33-14), Kurri Kurri (64-6) and Northern Hawks (28-16).
"The last few rounds we've showed a lot of grit and determination to win games we probably lost last year," Williams said.
"Even on the weekend we got behind 16-10 and it was Sunday arvo, up at Nelson Bay, Indigenous round, extremely windy.
"We could've taken the easy option and said it's too hard today, but we fought back and that resolve has been with us most of the year.
"It's helped us get where we are."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
