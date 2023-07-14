SIXTY-one years after Carrington's historic Everyone's Theatre hosted its final screening, a slice of the building could be yours.
One of the converted heritage-listed building's 10 apartments is set to hit the market next week, listed with Shiels+Co Property selling agent Michael Edwards who described the property as "the best apartment in the complex".
"There are a couple of one-bedroom apartments in the complex but this one is two bedrooms and it is the only mezzanine one," Mr Edwards said.
"It is a loft-style where one of the bedrooms is upstairs in a mezzanine space and it has huge ceilings,
"It is a very distinct apartment and is without a doubt the best in the complex."
The property at 10/92a Young Street will hit the market on Monday and is set to go to auction on August 12 with a guide of $850,000.
The sale includes two off-street parking spaces which is, according to Mr Edwards, a rarity in Carrington.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom mezzanine level unit boasts features open-plan living spaces and high raked ceilings.
There is also an undercover verandah and Blackbutt timber flooring.
The building itself retains nods to its past as a theatre, including the dress circle which is accessible via grand staircases on either side of the foyer.
Many of the theater's original internal features have been preserved, including decorative panels in the upper and lower hallways.
The theatre's original facade is also perfectly intact.
The theatre was built in 1927 using donated materials and assistance from the residents of Carrington in exchange for two free shows per person each Christmas.
Mr Edwards said the building was originally licensed as a 484-seat theatre in May 1929 during which time it brought the silver screen to the residents of Carrington.
The final film screened at Everyone's Theatre in December of 1962 was Swiss Family Robinson.
The building was converted into a soap factory in the 1960s before it was adapted to a heritage-listed apartment block in 2004.
Recent sales in the complex include a one-bedroom unit that sold for $595,000 in February.
"Carrington is always in demand, it's just one of those suburbs where there are a limited number of properties so anything that comes up is always popular," he said.
"The heritage features of this building really pop out and the fact it is arguably the best unit in there means we are expecting a fair bit of interest."
The median house value in Carrington is $981,000, according to CoreLogic.
