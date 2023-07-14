Newcastle Herald
Apartment in Carrington's historic Everyone's Theatre set to hit the market

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated July 21 2023 - 8:44am, first published 11:02am
The property at the former Everyone's Theatre at 10/92a Young Street, Carrington will hit the market on Monday and is set to go to auction on August 12 with a guide of $850,000.
SIXTY-one years after Carrington's historic Everyone's Theatre hosted its final screening, a slice of the building could be yours.

