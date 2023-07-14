Koby Jennings playing it as he sees it on filly Overriding

Lake Macquarie-based jockey Koby Jennings will keep an open mind aboard Overriding when he chases back-to-back city wins on the Newcastle filly at Randwick on Saturday.
Jennings, who moved to the Hunter with his young family from Sydney last November, produced a gun ride on the Nathan Doyle-trained talent three weeks ago at the track when she won on her city debut following two victories at Newcastle.
From gate eight, Overriding raced behind the leaders before being taken across heels and into space approaching the 100m mark of the 1300m benchmark 72 handicap for three year olds. She sprinted impressively to catch Miss Hellfire on the line.
She has a similar gate, in nine, for a benchmark 78 fillies and mares race on Saturday over 1400m but Jennings was not banking on the same plan for the favourite.
"She jumps from a similar alley as last start but she can be ridden in any position," Jennings said.
"She can go forward, she can come back and she can be in between them and get a late split.
"She's very versatile. She can go forward if she jumps and wants to go. It can be a bit of a tricky gate, over 1400 at Randwick, but she doesn't have to be ridden in any type of fashion.
"I don't know where her limits are but she keeps ticking boxes."
Jennings has enjoyed his time in the Hunter, on and off the track. He has a career-best 67 winners for the season, which includes taking out the $500,000 Magic Millions Debut on Doyle-trained Rush Hour at the Gold Coast in January.
"It's going good," the 28-year-old said. "It's my first full season in a while without any injuries, touch wood."
Jennings also has each-way chances on the Cody Morgan-trained Ostracised in the Highway Handicap and John Steinmetz-prepared Dr Evil in the Midway Handicap on Saturday.
"Cody's was a good run last start," he said. "It ran second at Scone and it's a Highway so it's some chance."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
