No need to completely park light rail route land

RECENT interest and support for setting aside a light rail corridor for the future is a step in the right direction. A suggestion that the light rail corridor could be used by buses until the rails can be laid and everything else put in place is an interesting idea as well ('Call for rapid bus along light rail route', Newcastle Herald 12/7).
However, what I can't understand is why even those who want a multi-level car park on the proposed rail corridor can't see the importance of retaining that site for a light rail system. In many of my letters I have spoken of the need for a well planned light rail network reaching out into the suburbs. I have also spoken of the need to expand the heavy rail system to places like Raymond Terrace, the airport at Williamtown and Cessnock.
I would have thought that anyone would see the worsening traffic congestion in the city and suburbs that should have convinced all but the most stupid of the need for an efficient public transport network using both light and heavy rail. I find it interesting that no-one so far seems to have considered developments that trains or trams can run under. I have seen this in numerous cities. During the debate over the closure of the railway no-one in power seemed to want to know of such an alternative.
When will they ever learn?
AFTER reading all the lies and false innuendo coming from both sides of the Voice debate, from what I can see this is going to carry on until we all vote on it. There seems to be more debate about this than a general election, with the usual rusted-on supporters trying their hardest to sway a negative outcome. Well, I think that they have outdone themselves this time as it certainly swayed my vote to a positive one for sure.
What is going to be the next negative agenda that these old codgers are going to take up? I do not think that there have been any ideas that have been proposed that they have not been against. Let's face facts that most of us oldies will be pushing up daisies before all this is up and running, so why not leave it to the next generation to sort out the mess that our generation has left them with?
SO it's full steam ahead with the "Bowen" solar and wind generation plans ('Burst of energy', Newcastle Herald, 13/7), the actual power and timing from each system governed by Mother Nature. In NSW I believe coal-fired power generation varies between 4,000Mw to 8,000Mw between daylight and nighttime demand, the balance being provided by all other sources. Remaining coal fired infrastructure capacity is 8,240Mw, with retirement plans of 2,880Mw from Eraring in 2025, 1,320Mw from Vale's Point B in 2029, 2,640Mw from Bayswater in 2030, and finally 1,400Mw from Mount Piper in 2040.
How close are these dates?
All current plans are solely looking at renewables, with no plans for maintaining critical "base load" generating capacity - how foolish and short sighted. Are we going to wait for the proverbial to hit the fan, before the penny drops, and all the unnecessary pain that will result?
Lead time for world class replacement coal fired generators is about five years, and the nuclear equivalent 10 years. So plans should already be in place for such essential replacements, with construction activities imminent? From my assessment we need to be building some 5,000Mw of base load generating capacity, irrespective of what's happening on the renewables front.
Any such enterprise should be under the ownership of the government, where it always was and should have remained and prevented this fiasco, with actual generation costs passed on, not free market opportunistic pricing as we now see.
POLITICIANS, ultra-conservative supporters and the "no" voters are not qualified to speak for the Aborigines of this country. They have not experienced racist ideology, misery and objects of pillage, to be disposed of their land. Imagine, Aboriginal people were allowed to fight in wars for King and country and not allowed to vote or drink in pubs with their war mates. The Aboriginal was classed as a non-person. The Australian constitution itself has racial overtones, as has the Union Jack on the Australian flag. Liberal politicians' body language tells the story when they speak about democracy for blacks in this country. If racism was an Olympic sport, America and Australia would be neck and neck. Freedom does not come peacefully where Indigenous people are concerned. The shadow of racism can be seen in Australian politics every day.
Turning key on old pub site's future
IT'S great to know the Cross Keys Hotel in Tighes Hill will be refurbished by the owners of the Grain Store in the East End (the real one) ('Cross Keys set for revival', Newcastle Herald 6/7). For decades it was Varley's office. Some will remember that when the university shared premises with Tighes Hill TAFE and before the humanities faculties moved to Shortland it was known as the uni pub, even until engineering, science and architecture moved later. My understanding is that it was designed in 1937 in the fashionable inter-war Moderne style by leading Sydney hotel architect, Cyril Ruwald.
ALLAN Searant wants to blame green energy policies and the government for the rise in his gas bill, yet one of the main providers who said bills will go up between 25 to 50 per cent recently announced the predicted yearly profit will be double what was first predicted ("Seeing red at cost of green policy", Letters, 10/7). Corporate greed is the reason, not green policies. How much are their CEO and board members being paid?
IF Newcastle's pools can really be privately run at a fraction of the cost of the same pools when council-operated, as maintained by Mr Bath, what other municipal functions could achieve similar savings?
IT has been brought to my attention that some letter contributors have resorted to 'reverse racism/discrimination' when expressing their view about the need for the Voice. The meaning of this accusation is 'discrimination of a dominant or majority group, in favour of members of a minority or historically disadvantaged group'. It is a tactic being used by the opposing groups who are supporting the "no" vote at a referendum designed to pass legislation for the Voice be given to First Nations people within the Australian Parliament.
I WOULD like to say that I am writing to you in regards to the quality of the newspaper. It is such a pleasure to feel the choice of the actual paper itself, just so smooth and don't laugh, the crackle sound of it. I enjoy our daily dose of the Newcastle Herald. Thank you from a very satisfied customer.
