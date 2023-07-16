Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes July 17 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No need to completely park light rail route land
No need to completely park light rail route land

RECENT interest and support for setting aside a light rail corridor for the future is a step in the right direction. A suggestion that the light rail corridor could be used by buses until the rails can be laid and everything else put in place is an interesting idea as well ('Call for rapid bus along light rail route', Newcastle Herald 12/7).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.