No need to completely park light rail route land

POLITICIANS, ultra-conservative supporters and the "no" voters are not qualified to speak for the Aborigines of this country. They have not experienced racist ideology, misery and objects of pillage, to be disposed of their land. Imagine, Aboriginal people were allowed to fight in wars for King and country and not allowed to vote or drink in pubs with their war mates. The Aboriginal was classed as a non-person. The Australian constitution itself has racial overtones, as has the Union Jack on the Australian flag. Liberal politicians' body language tells the story when they speak about democracy for blacks in this country. If racism was an Olympic sport, America and Australia would be neck and neck. Freedom does not come peacefully where Indigenous people are concerned. The shadow of racism can be seen in Australian politics every day.