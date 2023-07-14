Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter school liaison officer refused bail accused of grooming, detaining students

Updated July 14 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter school liaison officer refused bail accused of grooming, detaining students
Hunter school liaison officer refused bail accused of grooming, detaining students

A HUNTER school Aboriginal liaison officer accused of grooming one student and detaining two others for sexual activity wept as he was refused bail on Friday as a judge said he was accused of a "very grave breach of trust".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.