AS the youngest of four brothers, Charlie Smart got sucked into ice hockey through watching classic Disney movie Mighty Ducks.
He ended up in goals because no one else in his age group played that position
Now, having recently made a more permanent move from Perth to Newcastle, 27-year-old Smart says it feels "special" to reach 100 games in the national league.
The Australian representative debuted for this weekend's opponents Adelaide in 2015, joined Sydney Ice Dogs in 2016 and has since played over 50 matches for the Northstars.
Smart opted to stay at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium in 2023 rather than heading back home to link with a reformed Perth Thunder, who were sidelined during COVID.
"The Northstars truly is a family and they've done nothing but welcome me every year," Smart told the Newcastle Herald.
"Even after finals last year, things were up in the air about where I was going to play. I was brought in quite quickly to get some games for the team and play finals.
"The coaches and management basically said we're happy with wherever you're happy. If you want to come back we'd gladly have you, but if you want to go back home do what you need to do.
"That says more than anything about what kind of organisation it is, looking out for a player's best interests."
Smart transferred his University course, exercise and sports science, across the country and finds himself rooming with a few Northstars imports in Waratah.
"I haven't really had a full AIHL season since 2019 so to be back focusing on hockey rather than lockdowns is nice. You don't realise how much you miss it until it's gone," the Newcastle goalkeeper said.
"We've had a laser focus all season. A few of us have a chip on our shoulder from last year losing in the final. Everyone's on the same page and it's great to be part of," he said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
