EACH Wednesday Ryan Louwrens receives an email with his homework assigned.
Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman lists set plays to memorise and other game-related notes regarding the up-coming opponent.
Next morning, the Melbourne Rebels halfback is up at dawn to catch an early-morning flight to Newcastle.
He meets with Coleman, they go through video cuts from the previous week, analyse the opposition before Louwrens joins his teammates for training.
Friday morning, Louwrens, 32, and the other halfbacks work on individual unit skills - passing, box kicks and defence.
He plays on Saturday and then boards a flight back to Melbourne to rejoin wife Kharmen and children, Caden, 8, and Zayva, 5.
Such is the life of a modern-day rugby player.
"At the Rebels we were just training," Louwrens said. "I thought playing games and staying fit that way was far more beneficial than straight-line running.
"At first, the Rebels coaches weren't that keen on the idea. I played every game and played a lot of minutes for the Rebels last season, but in the end, they came around.
"The Shute Shield is highly regarded around the world and I thought it would be a good place to play and test myself.
"The Wildfires were top of the table when I started chatting with Bubba (Coleman). I thought it was definitely the best move.
"The only downside is that I'm not there to watch my son play rugby on Saturdays. I got to see a couple of games and my wife has the video camera there, so I don't miss a second."
Initially, Coleman had contacted Rebels general manager Nick Stiles seeking a prop.
"Ryan's name came up during a conversation with Stilesy," Coleman said. "He showed interest and wanted to come up here. He is a class above this level. The biggest thing now is getting him to fit in with our game plan and patterns. I send him information about our set plays, off lineouts and scrums especially and any changes we make week-to-week.
"On Fridays, he will do some education with Nick Murray. They will work together, mainly on Nick's game and developing his skill set.
"In terms of what Ryan brings on the park; he is big, strong, fast and has X-factor. He will open it up around the edges of the ruck for our big forwards to run through."
A number of Rebels play in the Shute Shield or Brisbane competition during the off-season. None play in the Melbourne competition.
"I have only been here for a couple of games, but it is has been great," Louwrens said. "I will help out some of the younger guys. Spend time with them and help them develop their games.
"I have been taken aback by the training. The environment that they are setting is very professional. We have a run sheet for what we are doing at training. How long each drill is for ... things that I didn't expect I would see coming here. It is a professional set-up, which is awesome. That drives you more. I can put my best foot forward this weekend and play good rugby."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.