ONE of Newcastle East's most recognisable homes is set to go to auction after undergoing a major restoration that has transformed it from a dilapidated relic into a modern four-bedroom home.
The three-level property, positioned on a corner block at 2 Parnell Place, is listed with PRD Presence agent Chasse Ede and will hit the market next week.
Recent sales in the area include 33 Stevenson Place which sold for a sum understood to be above $2.6 million, a quirky three-bedroom terrace at 24 Parnell Place which sold for $1.6 million and a renovated circa 1920s three-bedroom home at number 25 that went for $2.71 million.
"We don't have a guide set yet but this property is basically double the size of 33 Stevenson Place and it is certainly one of the finest terraces to hit the market," Mr Ede said.
"It is a passion project for the owners and they wanted to do it justice.
"The quality of it, it really is a proper restoration."
The renovation is the result of a two-and-a-half-year process by its owners, Peter and Gail Cornish, who purchased the property in 2016.
Built circa 1915 and originally designed by architects Nigel Pitt and Edward R Merewether, the home is the couple's most recent project having also renovated a number of homes in Sydney and the Blue Mountains since the 1970s and early 80s.
However, this one presented many challenges along the way, including the pandemic.
"We've had a very long haul," Mr Cornish said.
"We bought this home seven years ago and while it was a beautiful home, it was falling over.
"It was really in disrepair. My opinion was that it was essentially derelict but not unlivable."
The couple enlisted architect Jason Penhall and designer Jadine Penhall, of Manakin Design, along with builders, Buildingwise Ltd, to redesign and modernise the floorplan and interior by opening level two to flow easily from east to west.
A master suite designed as a parents' retreat is located on the lower floor in an area that was originally the kitchen, pantry, shower, laundry, and maid's room.
Also on this level is the library with French doors opening onto the renovated eastern courtyard.
The top level includes the main bathroom and three restored bedrooms, as well as the enclosed verandah at the front of the home which was also restored.
"It was actually falling off the building, so the engineers came in and we had to push it back onto the building and reattach it," he said.
"That gives you some idea of the enormity of the project."
The enclosed verandah offers views toward Fort Scratchley and to the harbour and as far as Stockton and Nine Mile Beach.
"You see the distant beauty of the harbour and you can see the super-structure of the ships when they go by - you sit on the verandah and the ships are actually higher than the house," he said.
"I have found it very impressive and historically, very important indeed to restore."
The inside of the home is modern and light, with Carrera marble in the bathroom and a sleek Boz Designz kitchen, with high attention to detail throughout.
Restored period features include the formal staircase, tall plaster ceilings, ornamental fireplaces and leadlight doors and windows.
In the entry, a colourful bird print Christian Lacroix wallpaper hangs from levels one to three forming a statement on the western wall atrium and staircase.
"My wife and I fought endlessly about it but I absolutely trust her judgement and it is jaw-dropping, I have to say it is very, very powerful," he said.
Other features include the renovated staircase with the addition of brass handrails, a Murano glass pendant in the main atrium on level three and a powder room on level two.
"We are very happy with the end result," Mr Cornish said.
"The palette and the architecture, and even the attitude of the people around here are fabulous.
"We have been complimented day after day by people walking past who live in the area, so there is a huge amount of reward in it.
"The main reward, from my point of view, is that when Parnell Place was shelled in 1942 they didn't get the house."
According to CoreLogic, the house was last sold in 2016 for $1.4 million.
The median house value in Newcastle East is $1.65 million.
