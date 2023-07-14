Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Black Diamond Cup: Singleton Roosters to remember late teammates in return Hunter Central Coast AFL matches

MM
By Max McKinney
July 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

Singleton Roosters president Dylan Hixon expects Saturday's games at Rose Point Park to be a step forward in the grieving process for many of the club's players following last month's devastating bus tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.