Singleton Roosters president Dylan Hixon expects Saturday's games at Rose Point Park to be a step forward in the grieving process for many of the club's players following last month's devastating bus tragedy.
The Roosters return in the women's Black Diamond Cup and men's Black Diamond Shield competitions to play their first matches since the June 11 crash at Greta which claimed 10 lives, including several players.
The club, which has farewelled its lost members across a series of funerals in recent weeks, hasn't played a senior fixture at their home ground in almost two months.
It withdrew its men's side from the top-tier Black Diamond Cup following the deaths of multiple players, but is resuming in the third-grade Shield competition.
The women's side, the Roosterettes, take on Cardiff Hawks at 12pm, while the men's Shield side play The Entrance-Bateau Bay at 2.20pm.
"We're hoping, obviously, just to get through the day," Hixon told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've kept under wraps and we've had our time to grieve. People are still grieving and it may take a lot of time.
"But a lot of people say, and especially for myself, I think a big grieving process is going out there and playing and showing I'm OK, and I want to play.
"And a lot of people have said the same thing, they want to show people that they are OK."
There will be a moment's silence before both games to pay tribute to those who died.
The club lost its women's coach Nadene McBride and captain, her daughter, Kyah, in the crash, along with players Tori Cowburn, Lynan Scott and Dr Rebecca Mullen.
McBride's assistant, Alex Tigani, will take on the coaching duties for the remainder of the season.
The club will also remember its late men's players, including Andrew Scott, Zach Bray, Kane Symons and Angus Craig.
Hixon said he had been stunned by the outpouring of community support following the crash. He thanked other Hunter Central Coast AFL clubs for their support and understanding.
"It's been a hard time for the club but we've all bonded together, it's the most amazing thing I've ever seen," he said.
"The community just rallying behind us, that gobsmacked me; how much people just want to give back, and it just keeps going."
In other women's Black Diamond Cup games this weekend, second-placed Newcastle City take on winless Lake Macquarie at Tulkaba Oval. Warners Bay (sixth) host Terrigal Avoca (third) at Feighan Oval.
In the men's Black Diamond Cup, Newcastle City travel to Max McMahon Oval to meet Maitland, The Entrance-Bateau Bay host Terrigal Avoca in a Central Coast derby and Warners Bay are at home to Nelson Bay.
With six games left to play in the regular season, Maitland (fifth) and Warners Bay (six) look set for a race to the top five to qualify for the finals.
Barring some stunning upsets, Killarney Vale and Cardiff - who sit first and second respectively but equal on points - and Newcastle City (third) and Terrigal Avoca (fourth) all appear on track to feature in the post-season again.
Men's Cup Ladder: Killarney Vale, Cardiff (36 points); Newcastle City (32), Terrigal Avoca (28), Maitland (24), Warners Bay (18), The Entrance-Bateau Bay (10), Nelson Bay (0).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
