2 beds | 2 bath | 0 car
In the heart of Newcastle city, exists a glass shop front in an early 1900s building where behind the facade exists another world.
Its near neighbours are the QT Hotel, Woolworths, cafes, restaurants and multi million dollar apartments.
It is the epitome of city living and working - New York style.
Originally a warehouse, the street level retail/commercial space has served the previous occupant, The House of Elliot, very well for many years.
With its 15-foot ceiling, 35-metre depth leading to a rear courtyard, it could be anything you need it to be.
The Cowrie Pine floors and partial exposed brick walls create a relaxing ambience.
A truly delightful place to work.
There is a separate entrance from the street for the first-floor apartment.
A beautifully styled (with the furnishings being available as well additionally to the sale) New York apartment.
The front timber windows allow natural light into the main living area, which leads to the heart of the apartment being the kitchen and dining areas which obtain light from the central leafy atrium.
That then leads to the three bedrooms and two bathrooms out onto a timber deck over looking the rear courtyard.
The owner has decided to move overseas and this property has to sell.
"This property is about space and it has loads of it," agent Steve Dick, from Movable, said.
"It's the epitome of inner city living - you walk everywhere.
"It's not only 220m2 of low space upstairs, it has ultra high ceilings and downstairs is another enormous space that is open.
"You can do whatever you want down there - shop, office, gym, bar or incorporate to have one of the largest city residences.
"This property will appeal to a buyer who wants to live in town and NOT mow lawns or deal with a body corporate.
"The convenience of the location is outstanding - you can walk everywhere.
"Going out is easy; to the beach; foreshore walks are great for fitness.
"And if you have teenage kids the convenience of knowing they can easily get home."
