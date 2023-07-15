Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Hunter beware: nuclear advocates' economic and safety claims about reactors never quite stack up

By Allen Hicks
July 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No need for risky nuclear energy in Australia or the Hunter
No need for risky nuclear energy in Australia or the Hunter

The people of the Hunter should be alert and alarmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.