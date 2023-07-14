The form of Phoenix Crossland at No.9 this season in the absence of Jayden Brailey and the emergence of Riley Jones in the lower grades has prompted the Knights to abandon plans to sign another back-up hooker for next season. Club officials and the coaching staff believe Crossland will develop his dummy-half skills even further with another full pre-season under his belt, while teenager Jones is highly regarded and considered a future NRL hooker and has been upgraded to top 30 roster status for next year as a result.