Man-of-the-moment Bradman Best is believed to be in the throes of a change of management, which could work in the Knights' favour as the club prepare to try and tie the NSW Blues' Origin star down to a longer-term deal.
Best does not come off contract until the end of next season but is free to negotiate with rival clubs for 2025 and beyond from November 1 this year if he fails to extend his deal with the Knights by then.
Given his outstanding Origin debut for the Blues in the win over Queensland on Wednesday night, there will be no shortage of interest from rival clubs.
This column understands Best is poised to part ways with his current manager Clinton Schifcofske and join the Warrick Wright-Black Money Enterprises stable. Wright is in a management partnership with No Limit Boxing boss Matt Rose and, among others, they look after the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Jack Wighton.
The move could potentially lead to his current contract being re-negotiated and extended by his new agent which, if that were to happen, puts the Knights in the box seat to retain him longer term. Given veteran centre Dane Gagai is also off contract at the end of next season, retaining Best must become a priority.
Working in the Knights favour is the fact he is settled and happy at the club and already being paid premium money for an NRL centre despite being just 21. Next season, it's understood he will be among the top five highest-paid centres in the game.
Off-contract halfback Adam Clune could be handed a career lifeline by the Knights with the club keen to sign an experienced back-up playmaker as cover for NRL halves Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble.
If it is not Clune, it will be someone of his ilk who will fill one of the last few remaining spots in the club's top 30 roster for 2024.
Clune has been instrumental in the club's late-season run of wins in NSW Cup and is considered a strong influence and leader among the club's younger players.
Meanwhile, the Knights have kicked off negotiations to re-sign Enari Tuala but are still chasing another outside back after target Adam Pompey knocked back an approach to remain at the Warriors. Veteran back-rower Tyson Frizell is at unbackable odds to re-sign for a further two seasons, while Knights officials are believed to be waiting for the return of manager Gavin Orr from overseas before finalising a deal with South Sydney back-rower Jed Cartwright.
The form of Phoenix Crossland at No.9 this season in the absence of Jayden Brailey and the emergence of Riley Jones in the lower grades has prompted the Knights to abandon plans to sign another back-up hooker for next season. Club officials and the coaching staff believe Crossland will develop his dummy-half skills even further with another full pre-season under his belt, while teenager Jones is highly regarded and considered a future NRL hooker and has been upgraded to top 30 roster status for next year as a result.
He may be a club legend but there is no guarantee Immortal Andrew Johns will continue working with the Knights beyond the end of this season. Johns has filled a specialist coaching consultant role at the club over the past two years, but it's only been in a limited capacity. Knights boss Peter Parr told us Johns' role will be looked at when a full review of the club's operations is undertaken at season's end.
Teenage Cessnock fullback Fletcher Sharpe has been handed a contract upgrade that will see him become an NRL development player next season, a year ahead of schedule.
Sharpe, 19, who is currently featuring at Jersey Flegg level after playing in the SG Ball grand final earlier in the season, was earmarked for development contract status in 2025 but has jumped the queue and will now become a genuine Kalyn Ponga understudy option for the Knights in 24.
Sharpe joins former NSW under-19s back-rower Oryn Keeley and exciting outside back Fletcher Myers as three of the club's four development players for next year.
We told you last week about brave young leukaemia sufferer Emma Walsh and her inspirational efforts to set up a charity, Emma's Warriors, to raise money for kids just like her. Local club Lakes United helped launch the charity last weekend with around $24,000 raised at their game against Central. Jerseys designed by Emma were auctioned off after the game while the players all chipped in, donating match payments.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
