3 beds | 1 bath | 1car
This family friendly residence is positioned in a quiet street within great local school catchments.
Only minutes away from major shopping centres, Newcastle CBD and pristine beaches this home would be ideal for growing families or savvy investors.
With neutral colour palate and light flooded interiors, the spacious lounge with ornamental fireplace and carpeted floors meshes well with an open plan L-shaped living space that flows to a modern kitchen featuring dishwasher and large bench, ideal for entertaining.
All three bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes and carpeted floors while there is a separate bath and toilet, and a linen cupboard with laundry chute.
The external laundry boasts an additional w/c while the property is air-conditioned and comes with an office and single car garage.
"Features that stand out with this property are the open-plan living space, leafy backdrop and large block in a desirable family location," agent Sean Redpath, from McGrath, said.
"This property would be perfect for a family based on the great school catchments with three spacious and sun-filled bedrooms and a quiet street.
"The buyers we are meeting include growing families, investors and property enthusiasts.
"The location is only minutes away from major shopping centres, the Newcastle CBD, and Newcastle's beaches.
"There is also easy access to the Inner City Cypass and Pacific Highway."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.