Trainer Peter Payne eyes first Menangle winner with Spirit King

Fullerton Cove trainer Peter Payne hopes a better draw and weaker field can help Spirit King deliver him a first Menangle winner on Saturday night.
Payne is enjoying a career-best season, with 10 wins and eight placings across 44 starters, and Spirit King has been at the forefront with four victories and four minors.
Like Payne's other winners this year, Down Stream and Avaiden, Spirit King came from the Paul Fitzpatrick stables. The five-year-old, which recovered from a bowed tendon, went to Menangle last Saturday night for the first time since his move last last year and finished 6.6 metre away after a luckless run from gate six. Spirit King will have gate three when he again competes in up to 80-ratings grade.
"He's drawn to get a run this week," Payne said.
"We came out last week and just didn't have enough gate speed to get into a really good spot. We had to pull in behind Peter Neilson's horse, Lochinvar Jag, and we got dragged back.
"We just had to make up too much ground, but he only got beat six metres at 100-1. He's 6-1 this week, but last week's was probably a stronger field. He's nice little horse and hopefully we can get across them and get a sit up close. Just off the speed is best for him."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
