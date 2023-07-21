6 Rowan Crescent, Merewether

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
Infused with the perfect blend of space, style and flexibility, you'll feel instantly at home in this fresh and modern family sanctuary.
Sitting atop its four-car garage - a real drawcard in this beachside suburb - is a contemporary four-bedroom, two bathroom home.
A lounge room at the front captures ocean views and the night lights of the city, while an expansive open plan living, dining and kitchen area at the rear provides ample room for quality time with loved ones.
Separated from the main residence by a covered alfresco with BBQ kitchen and a saltwater pool is a beautiful free standing modern two level studio, equipped with kitchen and bathroom.
With its own bathroom and kitchenette, it offers versatility as a private retreat for guests, a quiet sanctuary to work from home, or a space for the young adult in the family to enjoy some independence.
Location is everything and this home is nestled in one of Merewether's prized streets where kids can stroll around the corner to Gibbs Brothers Oval for a run around or weekend sport.
It's little more than a 10-minute stroll to Merewether Beach for a morning surf or a few laps in the ocean baths before enjoying breakfast at Blue Door.
In the evening wander down to the Surfhouse or Beach Hotel for dinner and cocktails with friends.
This home offers a lifestyle that is truly hard to beat.
"This is an exceptional home in an exceptional location," agent George Rafty, from First National Newcastle City, said.
"A quiet street with Gibbs Brothers Park only 10m away and also just a short stroll to the beach.
"It's a beautifully presented family home which is no surprise because it's a builders residence.
"The huge four car garaging with internal access is a massive plus.
"That's not easy to find and you can also have a further two cars off street in front of the garage door.
"There is also huge storage space adjoining the garage downstairs.
"The actual house offers city and coastal views, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two seperate living areas.
"The main living area integrates with the large covered outdoor alfresco area with built in outdoor kitchen and strip heaters for all year enjoyment and overlooks an ground pool leading to a separate two-storey studio.
"It's a great house in a quiet street offering a great family lifestyle location, incredible garaging, studio, pool and everything you could possible want from a family perspective."
