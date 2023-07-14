FOR more than 100 years, 'Hilton' has held a stately presence on the corner of Bar Beach Avenue and Watkins Road in The Junction.
The sprawling five-bedroom, four-bathroom Federation-style residence at 112 Bar Beach Avenue is for sale for the first time in almost a decade with PRD Presence listing agent Natalie Tonks who described the circa 1914 property as one of the suburb's iconic homes.
She said the property had attracted strong interest since it hit the market a week ago, with just over 100 enquiries from buyers from Newcastle and out-of-area.
The first open house inspection attracted 34 groups.
A price guide is yet to be set and the property is open for inspection again on Saturday at 3pm.
"It is difficult to put a price on a property like this as there really is nothing to compare it with," Mrs Tonks said.
"We have had a lot of interest so far.
"There is a whole mix of people looking at it because it is a substantial block and it has massive street appeal, and basically you can live all on one level so it is great for families."
The property has changed hands several times over the years since it was first purchased in 1914 when its owners Mary and Alexander Adams sold the property for the sum of £150, according to original handwritten documents that had been passed on to the current owner.
It was last sold in 2014 for $2.175 million, according to CoreLogic.
Occupying a 910 square metre block, the double brick home is a classic Federation-era property and boasts original features throughout such as bay windows with leadlight details, original fireplaces, and ornate plasterwork on the 12-foot-high ceilings.
Modern updates include a freshly renovated kitchen which has mod cons such as an in-built coffee machine and stone benchtops.
The main bathroom has also undergone a renovation with brushed tapware, herringbone tiles and blush pink twin basins.
The home spans five bedrooms including a split-level oversized master suite at the rear which flows through to an ensuite and large walk-in wardrobe, with direct access to the garden through French doors.
All rooms in the original part of the home boast 12-foot-high ceilings and natural light floods in through the abundance of large windows.
The addition of a garage at the rear of the home includes an upper level which was designed to be in keeping with the era of the property.
This area is utilised as a spacious open-plan living area which is perfect for entertaining, with a bathroom and a large kitchenette recently installed that includes an oven, two bar fridges and a keg fridge with a tap.
A porch overlooks the passing parade nearby across The Junction's shops, cafes and restaurants.
Outside includes lawn areas and a large pool which is surrounded by a paved alfresco area.
"It is really private even though it is in the heart of The Junction," Mrs Tonks said.
"The other appeal for buyers is that you don't need a car - you can walk to the shops, to the beach."
The median house value in The Junction is $1.72 million, according to CoreLogic.
