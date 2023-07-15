Energetic week: a glimpse into Newcastle's power future

WITH an energy transition underway in a region that has relied on coal for jobs and more for many decades, it is unsurprising that almost everyone in Newcastle and the wider Hunter Valley has an opinion on energy policy and what should come next.
Few, however, will dictate that next step.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen wasn't here all that long on Wednesday, but his visit will leave a longstanding mark. His visit coincided with that of major executives of enormous overseas firms to pledge themselves to supporting the Port of Newcastle's clean energy precinct.
The players involved are neither associated with charities or bound to Newcastle by parochialism. Presumably they see the city's potential as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries senior executive vice-president Dr Hitoshi Kaguchi does, as a "promising hydrogen hub in Australia".
Port of Newcastle chief executive Craig Carmody said this region was "at the forefront of the development of a new industry". Equally, it stands upon the precipice of failing to plan for the decline of an older one. Coal and Newcastle have long been synonymous, and the port deserves credit for planning for its next phase. Without that planning, the eventual correction will likely hurt both the economy and the individuals comprising the region's workforce more.
Many stand convinced the shift away from coal is moving too fast, but there is just as much danger in moving too slowly and failing to capitalise on the potential of emerging industries. The federal government is not pumping $70 million into a hydrogen manufacturing hub in Newcastle with the daring of a venture capitalist. Rather, it sees the move as prudent enough to warrant voters' scrutiny.
"The challenge now is to unite the community, all levels of government, investors, industry and business to build support and momentum around establishing this industry," acting Business Hunter chief executive Sheena Martin said of the offshore wind plans facing the region.
There are certainly challenges. Hunter Jobs Alliance co-ordinator Justin Page points out becoming a world leader demands the Hunter has a "job-ready workforce to fill crucial skills gaps and attract further investment".
Many of those skills will probably come from mining's workforce, but there inevitably will be some adjustment moving between the industries. Creating certainty early gives workers the opportunity to retrain ahead of the curve, helping to drive the momentum that Ms Martin suggests is imperative.
Ultimately, the coal versus renewables debate is to some extent a false dichotomy. Port of Newcastle and others are manoeuvring the region to stand at the head of a growing industry with enormous rates of investment and swelling prospects for growth. Whether the mining industry remains a leviathan for 10 years or 100, innovation and expansion into new sectors is unlikely to leave the Hunter in a worse position.
Our coal heritage comes from what formed in the earth long ago, but what comes next also requires groundwork.
