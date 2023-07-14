Newcastle Herald
Updated

Crash at Raymond Terrace closes Pacific Highway northbound lane

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:13pm
The crash scene at Raymond Terrace on the Pacific Highway. Picture by Michael Parris
A two-car crash at Raymond Terrace caused a northbound lane on the Pacific Highway to be closed on Friday afternoon.

