A two-car crash at Raymond Terrace caused a northbound lane on the Pacific Highway to be closed on Friday afternoon.
Live Traffic NSW said shortly before 3pm that motorists should "allow extra time northbound on the Pacific Highway" due to the crash, near Adelaide Street.
Crews were on the way, with "one of two northbound lanes closed".
By 3.38pm, Live Traffic said that "all northbound lanes are open", but continue to "allow extra time as heavy traffic eases".
Meanwhile, residents at Tea Gardens can expect smoke in the atmosphere due to a six-hectare NSW Rural Fire Service hazard reduction burn in Myall Way on Friday.
A 20-hectare hazard reduction burn was also under way in Trinity Point Road at Morisset Park and a four-hectare burn at San Remo on the Central Coast.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service said burns were also occurring in Booti Booti National Park and Myall Lakes National Park.
"The 406-hectare Myall Lakes burn at Pigeon Point near Bombah Point is 10 kilometres southeast of Bulahdelah, including Freshwater and Two Mile camping areas."
It said the Myall Lakes National Park would be closed until Monday for public safety.
