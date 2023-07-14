Trainer Robert Howard likes draw for Can't Handle It in town

Keinbah trainer Robert Howard will look to consistent racer Have To Go and last-start winner Can't Handle It to keep his kennel's strong run of form going at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Howard has had nine wins and seven placings from his past 23 starters. Can't Handle It has delivered two of those victories, including at Maitland over 400m on Monday night.
He has box two on Saturday night in the sixth race, a 520m 5th grade event, which has attracted a strong field including favourite Got The Feature (box one), Cawbourne Magic (five) and Tarawi Rocky (six). Howard believed the draw could help his runner.
"It's a tough race, but the one is probably not well drawn there," Howard said.
"He likes it out wide so I'm hoping Can't Handle It can nail the start. He can be a bit tardy but generally he comes out all right and he's boxed well on the inside."
Have To Go faces an awkward draw in six for race three, another 520m 5th grade event. He had back-to-back wins at The Gardens in May but has run top four without another victory at his next seven runs.
"He's an ordinary beginner, and always has been, but he's a good, honest dog," Howard said. "He's a couple of lengths off being top class, but he keeps trying and he needs luck, too."
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.