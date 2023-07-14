Hunter Defence Taskforce chair Tim Owen has declared he thinks the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct is "dead" after the state government announced a review of the project.
Mr Owen made the comments at a Property Council lunch in Newcastle on July 14, where he was a part of a panel discussing Newcastle Airport.
"I think it's dead in the water," he said.
"Because of the major infrastructure review by the current government."
The Herald reported in June the precinct, announced in 2020, was under review by the state government.
It was touted as having the potential to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars of private sector investment and create 4300 new jobs over the next 40 years in the defence, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, commercial, freight and logistics industries.
Mr Owen was joined on the Property Council panel by Newcastle Airport property development manager Robert Green. Both Mr Owen and Mr Green said the airport's Astra Aerolab aerospace precinct, which is currently under development, would not be impacted if the Special Activation Precinct is axed.
"We have a plan B, which is what we require for the economic uplift and for the jobs for that particular precinct," Mr Owen said.
"Astra Aerolab is not dependent on the SAP as far as money but certainly, if there is additional money coming from government it would enable a couple of key areas and key decisions to be made in probably a little bit quicker time."
"So we have a plan B that we're putting to the current state government."
"We've always viewed the Williamtown SAP as an advantage and good thing to happen, but we weren't going to be beholden to it," Mr Green said.
"The Astra Aerolab is happening now. If Williamtown SAP happens and comes on board as well that's good, that's an advantage.
"But it wont delay what we're doing and we're set up to carry no matter what ever happens to Williamtown [SAP].
"We hope it stays but we're not beholden to it."
Mr Green said the first stage of Astra Aerolab would be open once the roads were handed over to the council.
The airport has lodged plans for two commercial spaces in the Astra precinct.
The Hunter Joint Regional Planning Panel held a determination meeting on July 11 for the first project - an industrial warehouse/office space.
"We're just waiting for the consent to come through," Mr Green said.
An assessment briefing was also held on July 11 for the second project, an eight story office building.
"We hope to get consent on that over the next couple of months," he said.
"The majority of projects we do are built-to-order and unfortunately due to confidentiality I can't start showing the plans for those. These are the two that we're doing ourselves direct."
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.