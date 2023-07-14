Newcastle Herald
Williamtown Special Activation Precinct 'dead'; Hunter Defence Taskforce chair Tim Owen

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 14 2023
Hunter Defence Taskforce chair Tim Owen.
Hunter Defence Taskforce chair Tim Owen has declared he thinks the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct is "dead" after the state government announced a review of the project.

