The once far-off concept of artificial intelligence (AI) is now creating new jobs for one of the Hunter's largest businesses.
Under WesTrac's new AutoStore system, 500 orders can be packed per hour, 24 hours a day at the Tomago warehouse.
The system, rolled out last month, runs 24 robots across a grid who learn products and drop them into trays for distribution. When running at full capacity, the system will be able to pack around 8000 orders a day.
Despite the automation, WesTrac's operations manager Natalia Trewin said the system had not resulted in job losses. She believed it had created more diversification for staff.
Around 150 people are employed in the warehouse and many are now learning how to troubleshoot the complex technology or work in different production areas.
"Previously, staff were often spending their whole shift at one station," Ms Trewin said.
"We now have an opportunity to diversify what they do day-to-day. Instead of having to pick parts of a full eight-hour shift, they're able to now move around to other stations."
Ms Trewin did not know of any AI systems to this scale in the Hunter but said she had learnt about the diversification this software could create from other NSW companies.
"We have created news roles - maintenance roles and tech roles - that will help power the system, analyse the system and continue to optimise it," she said.
Ms Trewin said the system was bringing people from other fields into work at WesTrac, where they could be upskilled or take on an apprenticeship.
Workers used to need a forklift licence and several hours of training to begin a task. Now, this can be done in a matter of minutes with no formal qualification.
"I can pick and put away parts and I've only had about 10 minutes of training. Anyone can do it," Ms Trewin said.
"We've been live for about a month and our guys are pretty confident now with using the system."
Workers include ex-hairdressers, young people and mothers wanting to pick up shifts while their children are at school.
For Ms Trewin, the AI system creates more appeal for women in the workforce; something she is proud to be part of.
"Having women in the workplace ... is really important to me," Ms Trewin said.
She also hoped the system would create a more streamlined approach for the company, minimising time and space needed for each order in a move she described as "crucial" for growth in sales.
WesTrac supplies parts to some of Australia's biggest industries, including Hunter mines. Around-the-lock speed is crucial.
"Right now, we might have really quiet periods where we are under-utilised and then higher peak periods. This will level things out," she said. "It reduces pressure on the staff."
The robots automatically connect to a charging wall when they reach less than 50 per cent battery life. Ms Trewin said they are programmed to charge during quiet periods so workflow is not interrupted.
But while the AI system looks like it could double as a fun-filled, tetris-style karting track, safety comes first. A manual chair can be wheeled around the grid to clean it or take robots off for regular maintenance.
WesTrac hopes the AI system will be safer for staff, with less manual lifting or packing heavy orders.
"I am very proud of the results," Ms Trewin said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
