A man has been charged after two alleged attempted break and enters at Bar Beach on Thursday night.
Police were called to Memorial Drive around 9pm, where they were told a man allegedly tried to enter a property before fleeing the scene.
It is understood the man, aged 20, broke into a parked car before allegedly stealing keys and cards.
A short time later, police attempted to stop a man at a property on the same road.
Police said the man first ran from them but was arrested after a short struggle.
He was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with two counts of attempted break and enter to a dwelling with intent to steal, entering land without a lawful excuse, larceny, possessing housebreaking implements and having custody of a knife in a public place.
He first appeared before Newcastle Local Court on Friday, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Thursday 27 July.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
