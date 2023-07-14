Ryan Callinan to face Seth Moniz in elimination round at J-Bay

Merewether's Ryan Callinan will face Hawaiian Seth Moniz in the elimination round at the J-Bay Open in South Africa after finishing last in his opening surf at the ninth stop on the 10-event Championship Tour.
Brazilian three-time world champion Gabriel Medina won Callinan's heat with a 14.0 (7.5 + 6.50) two-wave total on Thursday night (AEST) to move directly into the round of 16. Local hope Matthew McGillivray was second with 13.67 (7.0 + 6.67) and Callinan third with 12.93 (7.33 + 5.6) to both enter the elimination round.
Callinan, the world No.10, started with a 5.6 and bettered that effort with a 7.33 on his fourth wave. He needed a 6.68 late to jump into first and skip the elimination round, but he was unable to find it with four more attempts.
He had a last chance with a siren-beating wave, which he used to land one big air, but it came in as a 4.9.
Meanwhile, Newcastle-based star Tyler Wright and fellow Australians Stephanie Gilmore and Molly Picklum were forced to wait at Jeffreys Bay after competition was called off for the day on Friday.
An on-shore wind that developed late in the men's first round on the opening day of competition continued, while the swell has dropped.
World No.2 Wright reached the final at J-Bay last year, downing Gilmore in the semi-finals before she fell to Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb.
Reigning world champion Gilmore is looking for a big result to try to break into the top five, who will compete in the world title finals. She sits sixth in the standings, while Central Coast young gun Picklum is fourth.
In the men's opening round, all six Australian surfers, including defending champion Ethan Ewing, lost to move into the elimination round.
The Queenslander was beaten in a patient performance by Indonesia's Rio Waida, who won the heat with just two waves and a combined score of 14.1. Ewing will take on South African wildcard Adin Masencamp in the elimination round.
West Australian Jack Robinson finished runner-up to Ewing last year but is still looking to regain his best form after his season was interrupted by a knee injury. He is eighth and still within reach of making the finals for the second consecutive year.
Surfing in the last heat of the day, Robinson was a distant third, with Italian Leonardo Fioravanti the victor. Robinson will next face 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.
World No.2 American Griffin Colapinto dominated his heat, scoring 8.5 with a massive air to send Queensland's Liam O'Brien and Slater into the sudden-death round.
Sydney's Connor O'Leary posted a strong score of 13.53 but was pipped by Yago Dora, who landed a gob-smacking backhand rotation that scored 9.27.
O'Brien has a tough match-up with Japan's Kanoa Igarashi, while O'Leary is up against countryman Callum Robson. Top-ranked Filipe Toledo won his heat and is among the favourites for an event he won in 2017 and 2018.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
