Ryan Callinan to face Seth Moniz in elimination round at J-Bay

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 14 2023 - 5:30pm
Ryan Callinan surfs in the opening round at the J-Bay Open. (Picture by Beatriz Ryder, World Surf League
Merewether's Ryan Callinan will face Hawaiian Seth Moniz in the elimination round at the J-Bay Open in South Africa after finishing last in his opening surf at the ninth stop on the 10-event Championship Tour.

