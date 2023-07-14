Newcastle Herald
Mother of ex-lord mayor and New Lambton local, Alma Tate, is turning 100

July 15 2023 - 5:30am
Alma Tate still goes for a walk each day. "I like to be busy," she said. Picture by Marina Neil
If you ask Alma Tate the secret to a century of living, she will look at you with a sharp smile and say: "I do everything and I love everything I do."

